Allison Holker Pays Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss With Heartbreaking Video

Allison Holker is paying tribute to her late husband. The 34-year-old widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss took to Instagram on Friday to share a video in honor of her husband, who died by suicide last month. He was 40.

In the video, Holker took fans inside her longtime romance to Boss, whom she married in 2013. From the early days of their love story to dancing together and growing their family, the video was a highlight reel of their life. The couple shared three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox 6, and Zaia, 3.

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" she captioned the clip. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world."

Holker concluded, "Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

Holker's video marked her second social media post since Boss' death. In December, she returned to Instagram to pen a sweet dedication to him.

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches," she captioned a selfie with her late husband. "We miss you so much."

Around the same time, a source told ET that Holker was trying to "keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake."

"She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what's going on and the younger children don't fully understand," the source added. "Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive."

Then, on Jan. 4, Boss was laid to rest in Los Angeles.

"It was an incredibly rough day for Allison and the family. She has been a rock for everyone," a source told ET. "It was a beautiful service and extremely intimate."

ET previously confirmed that, while the funeral and burial consisted of only close family, a larger celebration of life for people Boss loved and those that loved him will be put together soon.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.