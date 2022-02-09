'All Rise' Sets Season 3 Premiere on OWN

All Rise is back in action on its new home, OWN, for season 3.

The network announced Wednesday that the upcoming 20-episode season, which returns original stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel and Jessica Camacho, among others, will officially kick off in June. Missick also adds executive producer to her credits for the new season, which is already in production, alongside showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence.

In front of the camera, there are a few small cast changes. Christian Keyes (All the Queen's Men, The Boys) will take over for Todd Williams as Lola Carmichael's husband, Robin. And the series will be introducing a new judge, Marshall Thomas, who will be portrayed by Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing).

The new season picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale, and will have the theme of "new beginnings," Harris-Lawrence revealed during the virtual Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday afternoon.

With the brief time jump, the characters will be in very different places at the start of season 3.

Jessica Camacho's Emily, who left for Puerto Rico at the end of season 2, comes back renewed and "refreshed" with a new perspective and desire for what she wants to explore and do as an attorney. J. Alex Brinson's Luke will become a public defender this season; the change in setting for the character will ruffle feathers when he comes face to face with the D.A.'s office. Meanwhile, the newly engaged Mark (Wilson Bethel) has assumed a new role at the D.A.'s office that he'll have major struggles with. But the biggest change will come from Sara Castillo (Lindsay Mendez), who is going to become a victim's advocate and work closely with Mark.

Like its previous two seasons, All Rise will continue to foster storylines and narratives that dig into topical, real-life issues. Harris-Lawrence shared that the show will explore consent and the characters will be dealing with a serial killer.

The legal drama was canceled by CBS after two seasons last May, with OWN picking up the series for season 3 in September.

Missick confirmed the news with a special video message posted to Instagram at the time.

"You guys, I got a secret," the actress opened the announcement video from last fall, "and I can't hold it in any longer. All Rise is coming back to an all-new home on the Oprah Winfrey Network."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for supporting the show, our cast and this incredible opportunity because we are coming back for a season 3 on OWN in 2022!" Missick exclaimed. "So stay tuned for all news about season 3 in 2022 on OWN. I'm so excited! We couldn't have down this without you guys!"

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amid a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The main cast includes Ruthie Ann Miles and Lindsey Gort, as well as recurring characters played by Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane and Suzanne Cryer. Helgenberger also returns as Supervising Judge Lisa Benner, who shakes up the courthouse with the new judge joining the ranks. She first appears in the season 3 premiere.

The first two seasons of All Rise are streaming now on HBO Max and Hulu. For more, watch below.

