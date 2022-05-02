'All Rise' Season 3 Premiere Date Set at OWN: Here's a First Look

All Rise, the court is back in session! OWN has officially set a premiere date for season 3 of the legal drama, which will debut in its new home on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, it was announced Monday.

Additionally, the network released the official key art for the upcoming season, which will see the return of Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael and will consist of 20 episodes.

Series star Wilson Bethel, who plays Lola's best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, will also make his directorial debut on a season 3 episode.

The new season of All Rise picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale and will bring new beginnings for these judges, prosecutors and public defenders. The drama series returns to election night as Lola awaits the results of her campaign, Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office.

Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort and Marg Helgenberger all return as series regulars, while Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane and Suzanne Cryer will recur. Christian Keyes (All the Queen's Men, The Boys) will take over for Todd Williams as Lola's husband, Robin. The series will introduce a new judge, Marshall Thomas, who will be portrayed by Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing).

Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein serve as executive producers.

OWN

The legal drama was canceled by CBS after two seasons last May, with OWN picking up the series for season 3 in September. Watch a clip from season 2 below.

The first two seasons of All Rise are available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

