Alex Rodriguez Spotted Ahead of Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Ceremony

As Jennifer Lopez was gearing up to say "I do" again, her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was focusing on his fitness.

The former baseball star was working out at UFC Gym in Miami on Friday, singer-songwriter LJ Smooth confirmed to ET. "He was very cool, inviting and easygoing," the performer described the athlete. "He was working out at the gym at the time and I saw him and walked up to him."

"Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love," Casey wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

As for Rodriguez, he recently addressed his relationship with the world-famous triple threat, stating on The Martha Stewart Podcast, "We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

Last year, they told fans in a joint statement, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the statement concluded. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to every one who has sent kind words and support."