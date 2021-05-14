Alex Rodriguez Has a 'Dinner Date' With His Daughters Following Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez is focusing on the two most important women in his life -- his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. The 45-year-old athlete and sports commentator took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special dinner date after calling off his engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

"Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate," he captioned the photo of himself and his daughters at the table enjoying a delicious feast together.

This isn't their first recent date night. Last week, he took the girls to the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, captioning their selfies, "Date night with my girls 🏀💚💙."

The quality time with his daughters comes after Rodriguez's recent split from Lopez. In April, the exes released a joint statement confirming their breakup. Shortly after, Lopez was spotted out several times with her ex and former fiancé, Ben Affleck. The two recently traveled to Montana together over Mother's Day Weekend.

Rodriguez declined to comment when directly asked about Bennifer by photographers, and instead said, "Go Yankees!" A source tells ET that he was "shocked" by the reunion.

"Jennifer and Alex have remained in contact after breaking up and have even seen each other since the split. The two plan to remain friends and are also in business together," adds the source. "Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck's] quick meetup. At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."