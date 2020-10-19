Alex Rodriguez and His Daughter Attempt Jennifer Lopez's 'Pa Ti' TikTok Challenge

Jennifer Lopez's biggest fans are trying out her "Pa' Ti" TikTok challenge. The 51-year-old singer's Spanish song with Maluma has inspired the latest dance craze and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha, attempted the challenge, sharing a video of themselves busting out J.Lo's moves.

"This is how excited I am about Game 7!!!" the MLB analyst and announcer captioned the video. "How’d I do, @JLo? #PaTiChallenge."

Lopez commented on the video on Instagram, writing, "I love when you dance. 🤗😘😂."

While the pair have had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lopez previously shared with ET that their first dance is going to be epic.

"Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort," Lopez teased to ET's Keltie Knight earlier this year, jokingly adding that she's going to have fellow World of Dance judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough come out, too. "I don't know what it will be yet."

The couple and their kids have been enjoying TikTok while quarantining together. Watch the clip below for more.