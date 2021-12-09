Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Says He Has PTSD and Shares Confrontation With Reporter

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, isn't about to be "intimidated and silenced" amid the actor's Rust controversy. Hilaria shared that her husband is suffering from PTSD, and posted video of a confrontation with a reporter outside of their home.

Along with the video, Hilaria wrote a lengthy message expressing her need to speak out, "not only for my family, but for those who were hurt before me," explaining that change happens.

"My husband has ptsd, has had for a long time, now, worse than ever. Some take advantage by poking at him, trying to rile him up, messing with his mental health," Hilaria wrote. "It works sometimes. I try to ward it off. This is a good example. You can see his joy. We are literally telling him we don’t consent. he feels the right to violate. This behavior is NOT OK. This is an attempt to create news. Not cover news."

She shared how they were just walking down the street and the reporter saw them and began to record them to get a reaction from them. Hilaria described the incident, noting that the man's eyes lit up when he saw them. "He tried to talk to us and we said no," she wrote. "He turned to follow us down the dark street. I asked him many times to please stop & leave us alone. I started filming. He snickers, loves his harassment."

"The way some news is made is a dirty business. It’s not news. It’s to make money. They will twist and manipulate and invent, knowing that they are thought of as 'news'…they have the 'credibility' and we don’t," she continued. "They can shame, humiliate and silence us…People think that you have an extra gene to be able to deal with this, or some kind of knowledge from somehow being famous. We don’t. I am not built differently. I have no idea how to deal with this when it comes at me."

Alec left a comment on the post, writing, "I want all of your followers to get ready for my new book, GO F*** YOURSELF. It’s about cancel culture," also adding, "And I love you."

Alec's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, also wrote, "So gross and embarrassing."

There's been much attention toward Alec since the fatal Rust shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor recently sat down for an hour-long special with George Stephanopoulos, in which he shared his recollections of what happened when the tragedy occurred and the aftermath.

A source tells ET that Alec showed up early for his sit-down with Stephanopoulos and wanted to begin immediately. He was somewhat disheveled and "wanted to get it over with," the source adds. He talked the entire time without giving Stephanopoulos a chance to interject or say too much throughout the interview.

Alec has spoken out since his interview, sharing his appreciation for his wife and his children.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin," Alec wrote on Instagram. "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live."

For more on Alec, see below.