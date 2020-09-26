Aldis Hodge Reacts to Playing Hawkman Opposite Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam'

Aldis Hodge versus Dwayne Johnson? Yeah, we'll buy a ticket to that show.

Hodge, who starred in The Invisible Man earlier this year and next appears in Regina King's One Night in Miami, has been cast as Hawkman in DC's upcoming Black Adam movie. Johnson plays the titular antihero and took to Instagram to share the casting news.

"Hawkman is a critical leading role for our movie," he wrote. "He is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC Universe." Johnson went on to share Hodge's rather enthusiastic reaction to finding out he'd been cast.

In the comics, Hawkman is Carter Hall, an archeologist and museum curator who is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince, Khufu. (Johnson previously confirmed that Black Adam's origin story will include the ancient city of Kahndaq.) Adopting an avian persona and wielding a mace, he fights crime -- and butts heads with Black Adam -- as part of the JSA.

Hodge's JSA will also feature Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, along with Cyclone and Doctor Fate, who have yet to be cast.

"So the cat’s out of the bag 😎," Hodge wrote. "@therock, it’s going to be an honor to join you, @ncentineo and the #BlackAdam/#DCU family 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿. Let’s goooooo!!!!"

Helmed by Johnson's Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam marks the not-so-super hero's first appearance on the big screen. "He's a ruthless keeper of justice. He is the judge, the jury and executioner," Johnson said, promising that, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Black Adam is set to land in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.