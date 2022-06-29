Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Second Nose Piercing

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has some new bling, and it's staged front and center.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed in an Instagram video two nose piercings, a diamond stud on each nostril. The 16-year-old posted the short video plugging a new T-shirt line she designed herself and didn't make a mention of the nose piercings, but everyone took notice and made it known in the comments section.

One fan commented, "You are Naturally beautiful, you don’t need to enhance anything, (ie lashes, extreme nails…) just know that. ❤️ Watch you every week!" Another fan wrote, "Love the double nose piercings super cute!"

According to Page Six, Thompson first got her nose pierced in the fall of 2020 before her 15th birthday.

Last week, ET had an exclusive clip of Mama June: Road to Redemption in which Thompson debated inviting her mom to her high school graduation.

During a conversation with Dr. Ish, Thompson is visibly annoyed when she sits down with the psychiatrist to discuss her ongoing, rocky relationship with Mama June.

"I'm going to graduate soon, but, like, should I even invite you to my graduation because are you even going to come?" Thompson asked.

"She's not going to be there just because she wants to be there," Thompson continued after Dr. Ish pointed out what a bold statement Alana has made.

Back in May, Mama June spoke with ET about where her and Thompson's relationship stands while the teenager lives apart from her.

"Alana knows that the door is always open. She knows that I've always been here," Mama June shared. "Again, she's a teenager and teenagers are going to be teenagers. That's the best way I can say that."