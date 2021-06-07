Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Gets Married, Hoda Kotb and More 'Today' Stars Attend

Congratulations, Courtney Roker! Al Roker's 34-year-old daughter and Wesley Laga tied the knot over the weekend at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey.

Proud dad Al took to Instagram to share beautiful family photos from the special day, writing, "A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess @ouichefroker and @djweslaga with @debrobertsabc and #maidofhonor @cleilapatra and #groomsman @nick.roker155."

The bride wore a stunning Amsale gown with beaded floral embellishments and a crystal-covered headband.

Courtney also shared several photos from her nuptials, writing, "Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine. I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husbands dance moves aint to shabby 😆. Now on to the honeymoon ❤️."

Not only did Courtney's family share the love, but her 66-year-old father's Today show co-anchors also were in attendance.

Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones all attended the wedding, sharing photos from the event.

Kotb called it a "magical night" while Jones added, "It was a night filled with so much joy!✨."

The couple got engaged in April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, they'd been planning to go to Paris, France, but their trip was derailed due to the pandemic. Instead, Wesley made their home Paris-themed, proposing in front of a live-cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on their TV.