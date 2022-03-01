AJ McLean's Daughter Ava and Derek Hough Show Off Their Moves in Fun Dance Video

AJ McLean's daughter is taking after her famous father.

The Backstreet Boy's 9-year-old daughter Ava and Derek Hough showed off their impressive dance routine in a video shared by the singer on Monday. In AJ's clip, Ava and the Dancing With the Stars judge busts out their best moves after a one-on-one session.

"Thank you @derekhough for doing a one-on-one lesson with Ava! Best experience ever. You’re a true legend and rockstar!!" the singer captioned his video. AJ was part of DWTS season 29 and was partnered with Cheryl Burke. The pair, known as #TeamPrettyMessedUp, came in seventh place.

During AJ's season of DWTS, and after nine weeks in the competition, Hough opted to save AJ and Cheryl from elimination. However, he was beat by Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, who both opted to save the other bottom couple, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart.

"I don't think it's really hit me yet, to be honest, but tomorrow it'll be an emotional hangover for sure," AJ told ET after being eliminated. "It's been an absolutely gracious journey, and I'm grateful for every experience that I've endured with this amazing woman."

Cheryl, on her end, said she was surprised they were sent home, sharing, "I already had his other two routines choreographed for the Semi-Finals. Normally I'm not that confident going in, but I was like, 'For sure, there's no way [we'll get eliminated].'"

AJ, meanwhile, loves showing off his daughter's dancing skills -- and even includes her in his TikTok videos.

He most recently shared a sweet clip of Ava and his 4-year-old daughter Lyric dancing during the holidays.

