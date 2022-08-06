'AGT': 11-Year-Old Singer Earns Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer With Tearful, Show-Stopping Performance

America's Got Talent changed things up during the second week of auditions for season 17.

Talented songstress Madison "Maddie" Taylor Baez, 11, has been a life-long fan of AGT, and came to the show to audition. However, to spice things up a bit, producers collaborated with Maddie to throw the judges a curveball.

Maddie posed as an audience member, and during a commercial break raised her hand when the show's warm-up comic asked if there was anyone in the audience who wanted to try their hand at singing.

It's a tradition on the show, apparently, and one that most of the judges essentially ignore. However, there was no ignoring Maddie's vocal rendition of "Amazing Grace."

It only took a few moments before all the judges, and every audience member, was enchanted and cheering her on. In a turn that's never happened before, Simon Cowell invited her up to the stage to give a proper audition.

"I've been to many tapings, and ever since I was 4 years old, I would always try and sing for the commercial breaks," Maddie shared with the judges, as tears already began to stream down her face. "And it's always been my dream to be on the show. And I'm finally here."

Simon suggested she just give it her best shot, since she'd already proven she didn't need a backing track, and Maddie made sure not to waste her shot at glory with a stunning encore of "Amazing Grace" that left everyone floored.

"I'm not kidding. In all the years we've ever done this, this has never actually happened before," Simon said. "I mean, I normally leave during the break because people do sing. So this is actually the opposite. It actually brought me back into the room."

When asked what she'd do with the prize money, Maddie revealed, "I would help my dad with cancer research. He has stage four colon cancer for the past nine years."

Still wowed, Simon suggested they all just vote to see if she should move on. However, Howie Mandel had other plans.

"From the audience seat right to the live show. You ready?" Howie asked, before slamming the Golden Buzzer and showering Maddie in shimmering confetti.

As they celebrated, she was joined by her father on stage, and he explained the emotional backstory of his daughter's special voice.

"I've been battling cancer for the last nine years, and that's how she learned to sing," he shared. "She would sing to me at the hospital throughout my surgeries, throughout my chemo treatments. She'd sing to me and help me get better, and I'm doing very well."

Now, Maddie will be moving past the Judge Cuts and straight into the live shows.

Meanwhile, auditions continue when America's Got Talent returns next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.