Adidas Sale: Get Stan Smith Sneakers for 50% Off

For everyone who loves streetwear must-haves, everyday wardrobe staples and all-around beloved shoes, your time has come. There's an Adidas sale happening -- and it's all about one cult-favorite style: Stan Smiths.

From now until Feb. 11, Adidas will offer 50% off the original retail price of select Stan Smith styles when you use the promo code STAN at the checkout. Grab yourself a vegan leather version of Adidas' classic white-and-green sneaker from the sale -- which includes men's, women's and children's options. Be sure to act fast. With a deal like this, there's no doubt these sneakers will sell out (and fast).

Whether you want a fresh, squeaky clean pair to go into your growing collection of classic white sneakers or you're looking to go in the opposite direction with an edgy and cool black style, the Adidas sale has plenty of Stan Smith sneakers for the entire family.

To get you started with your shopping, ET Style pulled together the best Stan Smith shoes from the sportswear brand's sale below. Scroll down to add them all to your cart.

Adidas

The contrast color on these kids' shoes are so good.

$38 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $75)

Adidas

If you want to bring a hint of pink to your ensembles, you won't go wrong with this pair.

$43 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $85)

Adidas

For those of you trying to take a more sustainable approach to your sneakers -- or anyone who wants a non-leather option -- these sneakers use zero animal products and feature recycled materials.

$43 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $85)

Adidas

Have too many white sneakers in your arsenal? No worries, Adidas has a black style just waiting for a spot in your closet.

$43 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $85)

Adidas

We love this neutral pair -- which features a light gray for the accent color -- for kids.

$30 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $60)

Adidas

These shoes are made with Primegreen, which is a series of high-quality recycled materials.

$43 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $85)

Adidas

Who wouldn't love a coordinated moment for the whole family with these velcro shoes for little ones?

$28 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $55)

Adidas

Just in case you want a new pair of Stan Smiths with an added sparkle, you can get these from the Adidas sale for $65.

$65 W/CODE STAN AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $130)