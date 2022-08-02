Adele's Massive Ring at BRIT Awards Sets Off Engagement Rumors

Adele made headlines at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The "Easy on Me" songstress was the big winner at the annual ceremony, taking home the Artist of the Year honor, among others. However, among her latest accolades and stunning performances, Adele set off engagement rumors as she rocked a massive Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on her left hand. ET has reached out to Adele and her boy, Rich Paul's, reps for comment.

The pear-shaped giant sparkler was front and center while Adele posed for photos on the red carpet, while she belted out "I Drink Wine" on stage and accepted her awards. It should be noted that Adele also wore 50 carat diamond earrings by the same designer.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Last week, Adele announced her BRIT Awards performance and ended her post with a little message from her boyfriend. “Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️,” she wrote.

Adele and her sports agent beau initially sparked romance rumors in July, when they attended an NBA Finals game together in Phoenix. After the game, an eyewitness told ET that the pair "seemed very happy" together.

Adele and Paul went Instagram official in September. They've since been spotted out and about together on various dates.

Adele, meanwhile, was married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The exes share 9-year-old son Angelo.