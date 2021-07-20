Adele 'Seemed Very Happy' With Rich Paul at NBA Final Game, Source Says

Adele and Rich Paul looked very much like a couple when they were at Game Five of the NBA Finals on Saturday, an eyewitness tells ET.

"They had their eyes on each other almost as much as they did on the game!" the eyewitness says, noting that there wasn't any overt public displays of affection between the 33-year-old singer and 39-year-old sports agent.

"They were laughing and cheering and having a great time," the eyewitness notes. "They seemed very happy."

Adele and Rich Paul at the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the big game, which saw the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Adele wore a long black, tan-and-white patterned coat with an all-black, off-the-shoulder ensemble underneath. She accessorized with strappy black stilettos, a black bag and gold hoop earrings.

As for Paul, he sported a denim jacket, a red shirt and slacks.

Adele's appearance at the NBA game, in which the Bucks won 123-119, was a rare appearance. The GRAMMY winner has stayed out of the spotlight over the last few years, though she's rumored to be releasing new music soon. In a January interview for Grazia UK, Adele's friend, Alan Carr, teased what she's been working on.

"I've heard some tracks on it," he revealed of Adele's upcoming project. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."

