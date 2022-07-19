Adele Is All Smiles as She Vacations With Rich Paul in Porto Cervo

Adele and Rich Paul are soaking up the sun! The couple was spotted on vacation in Italy.

In new pictures, the “Hello” songstress sports a silk blue set and black shades, while Paul coordinates with his lady with a multi-colored sweater as they boarded a yacht.

The pair was all smiles as they made their way around Porto Cervo. Adele, 34, and Paul, 40, are vacationing following the singer’s first large-scale performance in five years. Last week, Adele took the stage at London’s Hyde Park, where she performed some of her biggest hits, and songs from the latest album, 30. On hand for the big show was Paul, and Adele's ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele and Paul’s relationship has been going strong since 2021. The GRAMMY-winning singer and the sports agent have had numerous date nights at restaurants, basketball games, and famous friend’s weddings.

In a recent interview, the “Easy on Me” singer shared that her beau is the reason that she has become less of a homebody and spends more time out with friends.

“I think now that the relationship that I’m in, he’s like, ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant, and if you want to go to this birthday party, then you should be going,'” she told BBC Sounds Dessert Island Disc host Lauren Laverne about Paul’s words of encouragement. “You can’t miss out on these things, what’s the worst that could happen?’”

When it comes to expanding her family, Adele -- who shares 9-year-old Angelo with Konecki -- said that she is open to having more children. "I definitely would like a couple more kids," Adele told Laverne during the interview. "It would be wonderful if we can."

"If not, I've got Angelo," she continued. “I just want to be happy."

Adele went on to share that she has changed in "every single way" since becoming a mom, gushing, "Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom."