Adele Announces CBS Concert Special and Oprah Winfrey Interview

Adele will be in fans' living rooms next month! The 33-year-old British songstress is performing a special concert on CBS titled, Adele One Night Only, on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The concert will preview songs from Adele's upcoming album, 30, out Nov. 19, as well as some of her well-known hits.

The two-hour special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden.

The singer previously noted that she has no plans to tour in promotion of her new album due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I would love to do that but all the COVID rules are so different everywhere, you know?" she told Sky News last week. "The rates of infection, the rates of vaccine, it's just, it makes me nervous trying to plan a world tour globally, when it feels like no one is really on the same page. And the last thing I would ever want to do is cancel any shows again, you know?"

CBS and Entertainment Tonight are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

Adele One Night Only when it airs Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Want to stream the event? Sign up for Paramount+. (We may receive an affiliate commission if you subscribe to a service via our links.)