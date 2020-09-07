Addison Rae Apologizes for Reposting Anti-Black Lives Matter Video

Addison Rae Easterling is back on social media. The TikTok star returned to social media on Wednesday to issue an apology for previously reposting an anti-Black Lives Matter video. Addison had not posted on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok since June 30.

"I owe all of you an apology," Addison began her message on Twitter. "Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have. Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community was and continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism."

The 19-year-old social media star continued, saying she recognizes her mistakes and is committed to learning from them. "I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter. If you haven't done so already, please join me in supporting and learning more about the global Black Lives Matter movement," she encouraged her fans.

"I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally," she concluded. "I love you all endlessly."

The video Addison reposted four years ago shows a woman saying that Black Lives Matter "is a cult" and that all lives matter. Fans speculated about Addison's departure from social media after the video resurfaced. Some fans thought Rae was pregnant.

"I mean, she's fine, just know that," her friend and fellow TikTok star, Bryce Hall, told Celebrity Livin. "And let me just clear it up -- she's not pregnant. I don't know why that's a thing. She's not pregnant."

In a recent interview with ET, Bryce set the record straight on his and Addison's relationship.

"We are hanging out," he said. "We're still, like, really good friends. Like, we never broke ... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

