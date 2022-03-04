Addison Rae and Omer Fedi Pack on the PDA at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi made their red carpet debut at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other. The TikTok star and GRAMMY-nominated musician flashed a few smiles, held hands and even locked lips as they posed for pics along the carpet, outside of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Rae was dressed in a champagne-colored satin slip dress, which she paired with a stack of silver bangles and strappy, silver sandals. As for Fedi, he wore his own version of a suit and tie, donning a deconstructed jacket over black pants and a white button-up top. The red-headed Fedi completed the look with black sunglasses and a pair of combat boots. The guitarist is up for three GRAMMYs this year, including Album of the Year for Lil Nas X's Montero.

While the couple's loved-up red carpet moment is a first for the pair, it's certainly not their first public outing. From the Vanity Fair Oscars party last weekend to Fashion Week sightings and more, Rae and Fedi have been going strong since meeting last summer. Rae made things Instagram official with Fedi, however, in November, sharing a cute clip of the two hugging and kissing for the camera.

Rae was previously linked to fellow social media star Bryce Hall, before calling it quits in March of last year.