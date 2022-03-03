Adam Scott's Loyalty Is Questioned in Apple TV Plus' 'Severance' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Adam Scott's loyalty is being questioned on Apple TV+'s Severance.

Severance, executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, follows Mark Scout (Scott) as he leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work and of himself.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the new episode, dropping Friday, Mark is confronted by his co-workers, Helly (Britt Lower) and Dylan (Zach Cherry), while discussing an interesting doodle they found at one of the desks.

When Helly expresses concern over the drawing, Mark thinks she's overreacting to the "random, bored doodles." But she's convinced the drawing is more than just a "bored doodle." As for Mark? He's adamant that whatever they believe doesn't add up (in his mind).

"You're more loyal to this place than to your friend," Helly fires back.

"I'm more loyal to how it felt around here before you showed up," Mark snarls, prompting her to ask about his long-gone friend, Petey (Yul Vazquez).

"Yeah, because there was balance. We could have fun and work without the whole goddamn department imploding," Mark argues.

"Work is bullsh*t," Helly says, standing her ground.

"The work is mysterious and important," he reminds her, as he goes into a whole speech about the workplace being a "family" -- much to the chagrin of Helly and Dylan. Watch the clip above to see what happens next.

ET's Rachel Smith recently spoke with Stiller and Scott about the series.

"I certainly understand why my character in the show wants to do this -- it's just so that he doesn't have to feel anything for eight hours a day. It's understandable but it seems a little dicey to me," Scott said.

Added Stiller of whether he's mastered balancing the work-life balance: "I'm getting closer, I think. It's become much more deliberate for me over the years wanting to have time with my family, having kids who are much older. I think the pandemic has also put a new lens on that for everybody, in looking at what's important in terms of the time that we have together."

New episodes of Severance drop Fridays on Apple TV+.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.