Adam Sandler Reunites With Restaurant Hostess Who Turned Him Away

Adam Sandler is back at IHOP! In a video posted to TikTok on Monday, hostess Dayanna Rodas reunited with the 54-year-old actor after turning him away from the restaurant last month.

In a slideshow video set to American Authors' "Best Day of My Life," Rodas posed with Sandler and others during the chain's Milkshake Monday promotion, which was conceived as a result of their viral moment.

"Couldn’t have been more excited!!" Rodas captioned the clip. "Thank you Adam Sandler!"

Sandler posted about the event too, sharing a pic of a dog enjoying the extravaganza. "Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday," he wrote.

The promotion, which took place at all IHOP restaurants in Long Island, New York, featured all-you-can-drink milkshakes for much of the day.

Additionally, IHOP donated one dollar from every milkshake purchased nationwide on Monday to Comedy Gives Back, a charity that's supported struggling comedians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, up to $50,000.

The milkshake-centered promotion came after Sandler took to Twitter to respond to the viral moment in which Rodas turned both him and his daughter away due to an excessive wait at the restaurant.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes," he quipped at the time.

Rodas went viral the week before Sandler responded, posting the hilarious moment on TikTok.

"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 minute wait and him [of course] leaving because he's not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP," Rodas wrote in the clip. "Pleaseee come back."

As for how she didn't recognize the actor, Rodas explained, "He had a big beard. I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard, and the mask didn't help."