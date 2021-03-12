Adam Sandler Reacts to Haim's Updated 'Hanukkah' Song

Haim is bringing Adam Sandler's beloved "Hanukkah" song into this century! On Friday, the fifth day of the Jewish holiday, the sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana, released an updated version of Sandler's tune, which he first performed on Saturday Night Live in 1994.

In the 55-year-old comedian's original song, he lists the famous people who are Jewish for "when you feel like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree." In Haim's version, they do the same but with a new list of Jewish stars "just like you and me."

"Doja Cat’s half Jewish, [Timothée] Chalamet’s half, too. Put’ em both together: What a fine-lookin’ Jew!" the trio croons.

Other celebs mentioned in Haim's rendition are Maya Rudolph, Rashida Jones, Eugene and Dan Levy, and Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National.

At the end of the song, the ladies tease, "Should we go on tour?"

"Sandler, we love you," Haim captioned the video, which got the funnyman's seal of approval.

"Love you ladies! You are three badass Jews! See you on tour!" Sandler wrote.

Love you ladies! You are three badass jews! See you on tour! https://t.co/Wf9zQf7l1P — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 3, 2021

To compare, check out Sandler's '90s version below.

While Haim is covering the SNL alum's classic tune, he covered their friend, Taylor Swift's, song, "Lover," in 2019 with his daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Check out the adorable father-daughter performance!