Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are 'Trying to Move Forward as a Couple' After Cheating Scandal, Source Says

Adam Levine's cheating scandal and the public spectacle that followed really upset his wife, Behati Prinsloo, but a source tells ET the couple is looking to regain their focus.

A source tells ET, "Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents." The source added, "Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goals is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati."

The Maroon 5 frontman is also doing his best to get back to a sense of normalcy. The 43-year-old crooner will visit Las Vegas on Oct. 1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and perform for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser. H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull are some of the other stars slated to attend.

Levine became embroiled in controversy earlier this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she had an affair with him "for about a year." Levine and Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, tied the knot in July 2014.

The singer denied there was ever a physical relationship with Stroh, but admitted he used "poor judgement."

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine said in a statement. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

The singer also said he takes full responsibility and is working to "remedy this" with his family.

A source also previously told ET that the singer felt ashamed of his actions.

"Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn't get out of hand,” the source told ET. “He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away. He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate.”

Another source previously told ET that the “Girls Like You” singer and his wife have had problems in their relationships, just like other couples. However, the singer is adamant that it will never happen again.

"Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary," the source said, "but he's telling Behati it will never happen again."