Abby Lee Miller's New Lifetime Show Pulled After 'Dance Moms' Alum Accuses Her of Racism

Lifetime has pulled the plug on Abby Lee Miller's new reality show, Abby’s Virtual Dance Off.

Multiple outlets report that the network canceled its plans to air the series this summer after the reality star was accused of making racist remarks to Adriana Smith, and her daughter, Kamryn, who appeared on season 8 of Dance Moms. Additionally, Miller will not be returning to Dance Moms if the show is renewed for a ninth season, according to EW, who was first to report the news.

In case you missed it, all the backlash started earlier this week after Miller posted a black square to her Instagram page in support of Blackout Tuesday. The movement, which was spearheaded by music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, aimed to bring more awareness to Black Lives Matter and allow users to stand in solidarity with the black community.

Smith saw the disingenuous post, and took to her own Instagram to call Miller out for her previous actions.

"Don't act like you care. I couldn't think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller. Wanna know the truth? Wanna know my TRUTH?" she exclaimed. "A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is, 'I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 - don't be stupid.'"

"You told me to 'LOOK in the MIRROR! That's the only reason why you are here!' Kam told me heard 'they need a sprinkle of color!'" she added. "This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME! This to me shows that you don't give a f**k about me or where I came from."

Smith shared that she ultimately decided to take her daughter, who was seven years old at the time, off the show. Though Kamryn was angry at Smith for her decision, yelling at her for "ruining" her opportunity, Smith explained to her why it was more important to stand up for "what's right."

"People need to be held accountable not just for the injustices but for also being a closet racist," Smith's message continued. "This is nothing new to me. But what I'm not going to have happen is have this racist person have any part of my daughter's life."

Prior to news of the cancellation, Miller penned an apology to "Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt" via Instagram on Thursday.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community ... I am truly sorry," she wrote. "I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault."

"While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow and do better," she continued. "While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change."

Following the fatal arrest of George Floyd, which has sparked outrage and protests across the nation, a number of celebrities have been using their platforms to speak up against racial injustice. Hear more in the video below.