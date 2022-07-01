'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another School Year of Laughs and Chaos

It's going to be another chaotic school year at Abbott Elementary! ABC dropped the full-length trailer for the comedy's upcoming season on Monday, and it promises more of the fun we've come to expect from the heartwarming series.

The Emmy-nominated comedy starring creator Quinta Brunson picks up right where it left off. Our favorite teachers are back at Abbott, welcoming their pupils and trying to keep their sanity as their shenanigans commence. Ava (Janelle James) is still trading quips with students while Brunson's Janine seems to take a step up from her pushover attitude last season. Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is focusing on embracing his new position as a full-time teacher and trying to lend his support when he can -- even for Jacob (Chris Perfetti).

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Barbara and Lisa Ann Walter's Melissa are as no-nonsense as always, even when dealing (or not dealing in Barbara's case) with their peers' messes.

Even Abbott’s eccentric custodian, Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), who was promoted to series regular before production on season 2 began, gets caught up in the chaos in the trailer.

Last month, the cast was joined at San Diego Comic-Con by executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in a live virtual panel, where they first revealed the premiere date and that the upcoming season scored a rare full-season, 22-episode order.

And while the cast remained tight-lipped on what other surprises are in store for season 2, especially when it comes to possible famous cameos, Brunson did offer one tease, "You're going to see a cameo in the first episode."

"I'm not gonna tell you who it is but it's a really good one," she added, with Schumacker noting that they were only allowed the mysterious guest for "literally one day."

"It's someone we didn't think we'd be able to get," Brunson teased. "It's one of the biggest stars in the world to me. They are the biggest star we've seen thus far at Abbott Elementary."

Abbott Elementary sophomore season premieres on ABC, Wednesday, Sept. 21.