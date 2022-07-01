'Abbott Elementary' Is Back 'Doin' a Little East Coast Swing' in Season 2 Teaser, Premieres Sept. 21

Abbott Elementary is back! Well, not just yet. On Wednesday, ABC officially announced its hit new comedy series is returning for season two on Sept. 21, now airing on Wednesday nights. The announcement was dropped with a new promotional teaser for the season featuring our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers strutting their way back into their sacred ground with "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men as their backing track.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Baraba tosses a shiny red apple as Lisa Ann Walter's Melissa takes an impressive bite out of a hoagie, Chris Perfetti's Jacob almost fumbles a briefcase catch, Janelle James' Ava spins the keys to the kingdom and Tyler James Williams’ newly full-time Gregory sharpens a pencil.

But when Ava struggles to actually unlock the school doors, we're all reminded that school's out for summer for a bit longer. But creator Quinta Brunson's Janine is quick to suggest that they take that opportunity for some team building and is almost immediately met with a rousing group of denials. Never change, Abbott!

Last month, the cast was joined at San Diego Comic-Con by executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in a live virtual panel where they first revealed the premiere date and that the upcoming season scored a rare full-season, 22-episode order.

And while the cast remained tight-lipped on what other surprises are in store for season 2, especially when it came to possible famous cameos, Brunson did offer one tease, "You're going to see a cameo in the first episode."

"I'm not gonna tell you who it is but it's a really good one," she added, with Schumacker noting that they were only allowed the mysterious guest for "literally one day."

"It's someone we didn't think we'd be able to get," Brunson teased. "It's one of the biggest stars in the world to me. They are the biggest star we've seen thus far at Abbott Elementary."

On the other hand, Williams said he didn't have a specific star in mind as a dream guest star because he didn't want someone already known. "I want to see new people on the show. To give them opportunities. People I’m unaware of," he added.

Ralph echoed the sentiment, saying that the show was a prime opportunity for new talent to spread their wings and make their mark. "Like the actors that play our students, they're the stars of the future," she said.

Unsurprisingly, after a highly acclaimed debut season, the series made history by earning seven Emmy nominations in the top TV categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Brunson's multiple duties scored her three nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The nods make the former A Black Lady Sketch Show star the first Black woman to receive three Emmy noms for the same comedy series.

Williams earned the Outstanding Supporting Actor nod, along with James and Ralph earning nods for Outstanding Supporting Actress. These are the first-ever Emmy nominations for all the actors.

The nominated stars shared their gratitude for the honor, with Ralph stating that all she wants now is "more of what [Brunson, Shumacker and Halpern] already give her."

Abbott Elementary season 2 premieres on ABC Wednesday, Sept. 21.