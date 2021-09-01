Aaron Rodgers Says His Time Apart From Fiancée Shailene Woodley Will Be 'a Good Thing'

Aaron Rodgers doesn't see a temporary long-distance relationship as a bad thing. In a recent profile for Haute Living, the 37-year-old quarterback shares that he's not worried about being apart from his fiancée, 29-year-old actress Shailene Woodley, while he's in Wisconsin playing for the Green Bay Packers and she's living in Los Angeles working on numerous projects of her own.

"It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," Rodgers says of playing for the Packers for another season. "I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Woodley and Rodgers have been engaged for a year but kept their relationship secret for most of that time.

In a June interview with Shape, Woodley revealed that the two connected during the coronavirus pandemic, and quickly built a bond unlike any other.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone -- because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends -- taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she explained. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."

Woodley told the magazine that she and Rodgers hunkered down together in Montreal, where she was filming a movie at the time, and that the athlete spent a lot of his time binge-watching Jeopardy! to prepare for his two-week stint as host.

"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time," Woodley shared, "because I feel we were meant to be together."

As for whether Woodley's fiancé would ever want to be the permanent host of Jeopardy!, Rodgers has admitted that he's "definitely" up for the task.

"If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure," he said during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. "...When you’re just a super Jeopardy! fan like I am, it’s just so special to be on that stage, be in that environment where you know that you’re walking in the footsteps of legends."