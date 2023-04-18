Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

Aaron Carter's cause of death is now known. ET can confirm that the singer's primary cause of death was listed as drowning by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. Carter's death was the result of the effects of taking alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane.

In the report, obtained by ET, the coroner says Carter was "submerged in a bathtub after inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam." The report states that the "Aaron's Party" singer was submerged under water and unresponsive in his bathtub.

Carter was 34 when he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour North of Los Angeles on Nov. 5.

At the time, Carter's manager, Taylor Helgeson, told ET that reports that Carter died "are true." Helgeson added that the family will release a statement shortly, saying, "Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

In the weeks following Carter's death, ET confirmed that he was cremated and that he died without a will. At the time, the "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer's cause of death was labeled as "deferred," meaning an autopsy has not yet determined the outcome.

Carter left behind a 1-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Melanie Martin. The couple split one week after Martin gave birth, and she eventually requested a restraining order against him after an alleged physical altercation.

Despite the end of their relationship, Martin went on to call Carter "a wonderful man" in a statement to ET.

"Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me," Martin said. "We might have had arguments and breakups but we really could not live without each other."

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in on social media, and Carter's big brother, Nick Carter, took to social media to mourn his loss.

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."

Nick also released a song in honor of his late brother, and held the Songs for Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert at Heart in West Hollywood. The event was in support of On Our Sleeves, a charity that works to help children facing mental and emotional health struggles.