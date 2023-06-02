Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Late singer Aaron Carter was noticeably absent from the In Memoriam tribute during the 2023 GRAMMYs ceremony on Sunday.

The 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam included three performances: Kacey Musgraves sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" honoring Loretta Lynn; Quavo and Maverick City Music sang "Without You" for Migos rapper Takeoff; and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed "Songbird" in a tribute to Christine McVie. Throughout each performance, the Recording Academy highlighted more names and faces on the screen, including Lisa Marie Presley.

Fans were quick to point out that Aaron Carter was absent from the collection of tributes, along with Taylor Hawkins, though the internet later realized Hawkins was honored at last year's ceremony.

Though Carter was not included, People reported that he was listed in the In Memoriam tribute of the physical GRAMMYs program at the ceremony.

Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles in November. He was 34.

After news of his brother's death emerged, Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter told fans his heart "is broken."

Aaron's siblings, Nick and sister Angel, honored their late brother's memory by raising money in support of mental health, with proceeds benefiting the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.