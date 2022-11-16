Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals

Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET.

Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister, Angel, will hold onto the ashes until the funeral. The pop star's mother, Jane, is listed on the document as the informant and Carter's occupation is filed as a musician who works in entertainment.

ET has learned that Carter died without a will. He was advised by his attorney to make a will, but unfortunately, it was not completed in time."

As for Carter's cause of death, the certificate labels that as "deferred," meaning an autopsy has not yet determined the outcome.

On November 5, Aaron was found dead in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles where multiple L.A. County Sheriff's vehicles were seen surrounding the home.

Despite a public rift with Martin as well as his family members, outpouring tributes and statements flooded social media from those closest to him.

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."

See more celebrity tributes to Carter here.