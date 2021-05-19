A$AP Rocky Confirms Rihanna Romance, Calls Her 'The Love of My Life'

A$AP Rocky is not holding back about his feelings for Rihanna. The 32-year-old rapper opens up about his relationship for the first time in GQ magazine after being romantically connected with the 33-year-old R&B singer since last year.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, calls Rihanna "the love of my life" and "my lady."

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he tells the magazine. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

Rocky has previously been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, Chanel Iman, Iggy Azalea, and Teyana Taylor.

The GQ writer says in the piece that Rocky is now "comfortable embracing monogamy."

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One," Rocky says of Rihanna.

Inez and Vinoodh/GQ

The pair got together in 2020 with a source confirming the news to ET last winter.

"They have always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun," the source told ET at the time. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."

The two spent last Christmas together in Barbados with Rihanna's family, but romance rumors first sparked in July 2020 when Rihanna featured Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign.

"To me, in the industry, he is one of the guys who everybody loves [his] skin. I always wanted to know, 'How the heck do you have better skin than half these girls? I mean, what do you do?'" Rihanna told ET about working with Rocky on the campaign. "I wanted men to be represented, because this skincare line is gender neutral...We needed that male representation in the campaign, so Rocky and Lil Nas X... we wanted that representation, so men knew it was OK."

Though they've been spotted out together publicly several times, Rihanna and Rocky have never confirmed their romance until now.