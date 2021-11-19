'A Very Boy Band Holiday' Special to Feature Members of *NSYNC, NKOTB, Boyz II Men & More

Get ready for a boy band-filled holiday celebration with A Very Boy Band Holiday!

The ABC special will include members of *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, New Edition and O-Town. The news was shared in a fun TikTok, which features Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees).

The singers will entertain viewers with festive classics and their groups’ greatest holiday hits. A Very Boy Band Holiday will also feature some special surprise guests to help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Additionally, the special will debut a new original song, titled “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” performed by Fatone and Morris. It will also include a special performance of “This One’s For The Children” by McIntyre and his son, Griffin McIntyre.

A Very Boy Band Holiday premieres Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.