A Multi-Part Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries Is in the Works From TIME Studios and Roc Nation

On Thursday, TIME Studios and Roc Nation announced a partnership to produce an upcoming, multi-part documentary series on GRAMMY-winning rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion.

The multi-part docuseries will be directed by Nneka Onuorah and aims to give viewers an intimate perspective into the rapper's life and career. With a mix of archival footage and fresh video, the series strives to highlight Megan's shift from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse. The series will delve into her upbringing in Texas, chronicle the major milestones in her meteoric rise, as well as the personal hurdles she's overcome to thrive in her career and shed light on "the many facets of the Houston native's multilayered personality."

"We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan's story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before," said Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary. "Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact."

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez agreed, saying, "Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism. Her journey is inspirational and we're proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs."

Megan recently released the first single from her upcoming album, a pop collaboration with singer Dua Lipa titled, "Sweetest Pie." The video features the 27-year-old rapper and 26-year-old singer as the stunning divas they are with a witchy and arachnid twist. When two men wander into a mystical forest, they find the duo's lair hidden among trees shaped like women's bodies, and they lure them into their fantastical abode.

Megan is credited with conceptualizing the theme for the music video, which is the first from her upcoming album.

When ET spoke with the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper last month, she was fresh from her graduation from Texas Southern University and said she had a lot in store for her fans, including performing at Coachella. "I like to surprise the hotties. I don't like to tell them too much," she said of her fans. "I've definitely been a little absent on social media 'cause I've been getting my mind right, I've been working on my music. So this year when I finally do pop back out, it's gonna be like, 'She was really working.'"

