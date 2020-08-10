A Fly on Mike Pence’s Head Steals the VP Debate

While the vice presidential debate enforced strict COVID-19 protocols, including plexiglass barriers and masks worn by those in the audience, during a moderated discussion between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, a rogue fly managed to steal the show late into the evening.
While Pence was answering a question from moderator Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, the insect unexpectedly appeared in view and landed on the vice president’s head. Of course, Twitter caught every single moment of the fly’s brief, scene-stealing appearance and had all the jokes.
It didn't take long for presidential candidate Joe Biden to jump on board and start selling fly swatters.
Wednesday's broadcast marked the first and only formal debate between the vice presidential candidates. President Donald Trump and Biden are slated to meet again for the third and fourth debates of the presidential race, which are currently scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
