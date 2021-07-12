'90 Day Fiancé's Usman Says He's 'In Love' With New Girlfriend Kim and Insists He's Not a Scammer (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Usman has found love again. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the 32-year-old rapper about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiering this Sunday, and he said that he'd completely fallen for another much older, white American woman he connected with online -- 50-year-old Kimberley.

90 Day Fiancé cameras previously followed Usman's relationship with his now ex-wife, Lisa, who's 23 years older than him. The two got married in Nigeria, but last December, he said he filed for divorce though she didn't want to accept it. Usman, who is a musician known as "Sojaboy," is now starting a new journey with Kimberley this season, who flew from San Diego, California, to meet him in Tanzania.

Despite what it looks like, Usman told ET he doesn't actually have a type.

"My type is someone who is going to give me peace," he says. "I don't actually choose older or younger. I just need peace in my life and I think by looking at me right now, you know that I'm at peace."

To prove his point, Usman said that after his divorce from Lisa, he seriously dated a woman named Zara, who's Black and 36 years old. But because she didn't like all the attention he got from fans, she broke up with him. He said that "millions" of people slide into his DMs, and Kim reached out to him as a fan. He called her "loyal" and said it was definitely love between them.

"I love her with all my bones, my heart," he stresses. "Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberley, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."

TLC

"A lot of people on my page, a lot of people are saying that my ex and Angela are not representing white American lady well," he says. "It shows, the way they act on TV. It shows that most white American ladies are trying to be controlling. Oh my god, Kimberley is nothing like that. She is different person, I'm telling you."

Usman acknowledged that their journey has a lot of ups and downs, but in the end, said it's all worth it.

"Romantic, amazing, interesting," he describes their love story this season.

As for those who believe he's using Kimberley for a green card, Usman said that if he could come to America legally there was nothing wrong with that, but that also he doesn't need to use anybody for financial gain at this point in his career. He said that unlike Angela's husband, 32-year-old Michael who's also from Nigeria, he wasn't desperate to live in the United States.

"If the American government has a provision for somebody to have a green card for any reason and I fall in that category, I don't think it's a crime for me to have it," he notes. "Secondly, I'm just giving that for people to understand, if the government of the United States say that certain people from another country can have green card in so so so conditions -- maybe they have importance in the country ... or because they got married to this American person -- then, I think I can fall in that. I'm just saying. If I really want green card, it's easy. Why I'm saying it's easy is that, for anyone who knows me right now, they would say I'm doing well. You know, like, I'm doing very, very, very well. I can tell you that not all American average person make the money I make in a month."

"I am not actually doing anything to get to America ... but if there's a reason for me to go to America, so be it," he continues. "You know, I think it's a good thing. I'm saying I'm primarily not doing this to get to America. People that are below my lifestyle can get to America."

Usman said he would never deny that 90 Day Fiancé has helped his career significantly, and that he's gotten to meet top politicians and also stars like 90 Day Fiancé superfan Chrissy Teigen. He said he's made over $300,000 on Cameo, but again, insisted that he was not using the show to further his career. Usman heatedly claimed that although Nigeria has a reputation for scammers, it was Lisa who scammed him. ET has reached out to Lisa for comment.

"I was the first Nigerian man that an American white lady scammed," he claimed. "I admit it, everybody knows. She took my money, she admit it, everybody knows it. I sent her money, she never sent me money."

Usman said he never wanted to marry Lisa but she pushed for marriage even though his family and friends were against it, and he did it just to make her happy.

"Immediately she got back to the United States, she called me the N word, she took my money," he claimed. "I was like, you know what, I'm cutting it. My problem is when I say I'm done, it is over. Nothing will tell me to come back. So, that's what happened. I'm not scamming anybody. I didn't tell my ex that we are getting married, I didn't accept that she and I to get married but because she insisted, I agree with that. I am not scamming anybody, I am not making arrangements for anybody. It is both agreement to be on TV and then she was paid the same amount I was paid. So, where is the scamming?"

"I don't break people's hearts," he adds. "Actually, I don't hurt people. I never hurt anybody. Listen, this is me, I'm good deep down ... I don't hurt people but when you do, I revenge."

On a less serious note, Usman later told ET the origins of his musician name, Sojaboy, and why it's not a rip-off of American rapper Soulja Boy.

"Actually when I had the name Sojaboy, I didn't even know about him," he says. "Because in Africa, rapping doesn't last. ... The reason why I got the name Sojaboy was because I have two brothers in the army, I have one brother that's a policeman. We are all the same mom, the same dad. I was like, if I am going to be an artist, let me use Sojaboy."

"And the American rapper, he's good, he's big, I know," he continues. "But what I'm trying to say is his name is not soldier for soldier. His name is like soul, like, S-O-U-L. It's soul for the heart, mine is soldier for the military. If you check the spelling, you will see that. I am repping the name because I have a lot of brothers that are military and I get inspired by that."

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Dec. 12 on TLC.