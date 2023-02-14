'90 Day Fiancé's Loren on Postpartum Struggles and Her Lifestyle Change After Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Loren and Alexei are a true 90 Day Fiancé success story after meeting in Israel while Loren was on a trip and Alexei was the medic. The two eventually married and now have three kids -- 2-year-old Shai, 1-year-old Asher and Ariel. Of course, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. Asher and Ariel were both born premature, and Loren has been open with fans about her postpartum struggles.

"Oh, I have such an ugly cry. But you know what? Everybody has an ugly cry," Loren said about being vulnerable on social media and expressing her raw emotions. "I think I use social media as an outlet for me to help me and show other people that they're not alone. And in turn, that's helping me realize I'm not alone. Like, with the postpartum, it's hard. But with Ari, I had never experienced anything like that. I mean, people were like, it's because she's a girl. It's extra hormones and this and that, but I was not myself."

Loren said she felt "angry" and "sad."

"It was so hard because she was in the NICU," she noted. "I had to get up every day because of my boys. And there were times where [I would tell] Alex, like, 'Just leave me alone.' I went into the shower and I would cry in the shower. I definitely think I'm out of that dark, dark phase but I still have my moments, trust me."

But she also feels intense joy amid the hard moments.

"The other day, I saw all of our kids and I started crying," she recalled. "My heart was so full and hurting at the same time. It's just weird. I don't know, maybe it's baby blues, maybe it's all the hormones."

Alexei had another theory as to why Loren struggled particularly hard after giving birth to Ariel.

"I think this time it was harder for her because she knew that is the last one at this point," he shared. "That's her. That's the thought. So she was upset ... in her mind, at this point in life, it's the last one. So that's why it made her more upset. And I'm glad she's going on social media. It's not all on me, you know, other people see that. Go talk to them for a second and it's helpful to her. I think we both learned that opening up helps not just the people who are listening, but also the person. We learned that when [Loren opened up] about Tourette syndrome and it helped her. So ... it's good for everybody."

Loren is also not shy about wanting to lose baby weight, joking she wants a full mommy makeover. But at the end of the day, she's focused on her health.



"I want to get tightened and tucked and enhanced, I want to come out like a mummy and just get it all done with, but I'm not doing it now," she shared. "I'm starting a lifestyle change. I've started doing this journey. And I've been doing it for a few weeks, and I've lost a lot of weight on it naturally and organically. I'm watching what I eat. I'm doing a food program. It's progression, not perfection, is what I say. And that's what it is, like, I've been pregnant since 2019. And I need to let my body adjust to it. So, I'm doing it the right way. And I'm very, very happy with the results so far."

Alexei sweetly supports her.

"I'm happy with what you have right now," he shared of her current physique. "But I am going to say that I'm very proud of her for doing it this way. I really trust her. She really is doing a lifestyle change. Where before and also other people sometimes just want to lose everything fast and that's it. Then it doesn't stick. It doesn't stay. But she's making this change and I'm very proud of her and support her and that's it."

As for how having a baby girl has been a different experience after having two sons, Alexei said it surprisingly isn't all that different.

"I was very nervous that a girl is gonna be super different and I'll feel a little, I don't know, awkward or something changing [her diaper], yes, but just in general I thought it'd be different," he admitted. "I'll be more gentle or something, but no. ... She's a baby, I don't feel a difference right now."

But for Loren, it's definitely "a different kind of love."

"I can't explain it. I just, I feel complete," she said. "Like, my boys are my boys. But she's my daughter, my only daughter, and I don't know, like, I look at her and I just melt. She's also brand new. You know the boys are a little bigger now, so she's a brand new toy."

Meanwhile, when it comes to being one of the franchise's most beloved success stories when it comes to love, their advice is simple.

"You marry your best friend," Loren said. "Like, there are times where -- and I know it's mutual -- we want to just throw each other off the balcony. But then we look at each other, and we're best friends. We know everything about each other. And, you know, no secrets."

Alexei added, "We still like each other, more or less."

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.