'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey and Stacey Talk 'Spiritual' Plastic Surgery Transformation in Turkey (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Darcey and Stacey say their recent trip to Turkey in which they underwent plastic surgery was one of the best experiences they've ever had, calling it a "transformation." ET spoke with the twins about season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, and they opened up about their "spiritual" journey.

Darcey and Stacey have been open about getting plastic surgery in the past, and in the trailer for season 2 of their hit TLC 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, they say they're "getting a twin transformation," which includes a breast reduction, a "Barbie nose," a lip lift and new veneers.

"We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies," Darcey tells ET's Melicia Johnson. "Everything's just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything's just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter."

Stacey adds, "We did a lot of research on the doctor and the clinic that we chose and we are so happy with the results ... and the care that we had. It was like, five-star treatment. We've had surgery in Beverly Hills in the past, and Miami too, but for us, this was different. And for us, the best experience."

The sisters said they felt even closer after taking the trip together and stressed that they took the proper precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're the better versions of ourselves, that's how I feel, but it starts from within," Darcey notes. "And going there together, as twins, we bonded more, like, it was a whole experience. And I feel like we had confirmation once we left Connecticut because we were getting all these amazing signs ... we just felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt re-birthed. And I would never take that situation or journey back. This was the best thing we've ever done for ourselves. We came back healed."

"It was like a spiritual journey, too," Stacey says. "Even the producers behind the scenes were like, 'Wow, now I understand when you were talking about manifesting and all this stuff, twintuition. They saw it firsthand."

The two don't let any internet criticism over their plastic surgery get them down.

"It's better than hiding it," Stacey points out. "We don't mind sharing our experiences. Everybody has their own experience and their own journey, and for us, it's a good thing."

"You know what, we're embracing ourselves, loving ourselves from within and it just radiates on the outside for us," Darcey adds. "To each their own. We love ourselves enough to be able to take that journey, that step, and that risk, in a sense, to better ourselves. It wasn't just for outward transformation, it really was from the inside, and I think you have to have a certain kind of understanding that regardless of what can happen, what can't happen, you just gotta sometimes take risks in life. But this was, I feel like, worth everything because the way we bonded as sisters meant the world to us, surgery or no surgery. ... But I know people are gonna question it. 'Why do they do that, don't they love themselves?' Yeah, we love ourselves enough to do it. That's how we see it."

As for what fans can expect from Darcey & Stacey season 2, the twins said one word to describe the new season is "wow," and that it gave them goosebumps just thinking about it.

"I feel so free, I feel like I've risen above," Darcey says about how she's feeling after their trip to Turkey. "I've stayed strong. You're gonna see it all."

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey premieres Monday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: