'90 Day Fiancé': Zied Drops a Wedding Bombshell on Rebecca

Rebecca isn't going to get the wedding of her dreams when it comes to tying the knot with her Tunisian fiancé, Zied. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Rebecca got quite the shocker from Zied, who informed her that they have an extremely small time frame to get married in Georgia due to his religion.

Rebecca, 49, and Zied, 27, went on a little trip since Zied has been stuck in the apartment the whole time he's been in America given that he is unable to work. Rebecca said she wanted to check out a potential wedding venue and while she was excited about the possibilities as they toured the place, Zied told her that given the coronavirus, getting married at the courthouse would be a better option. Rebecca was clearly taken aback.

"I get that the coronavirus is a new complication in our 90-day timeline, but I'm just disappointed that Zied is willing to settle so quickly to have just a regular courthouse wedding," she told cameras. "Despite the fact that I've been married three times before, to be honest, this feels like the first time that I'm getting married, and this is going to be my last wedding. So, I want it to be special. We're not finished discussing this yet."

Later, Zied told her that due to his religion, he can't marry her during the month of Ramadan. Rebecca is once again stunned.

"Ramadan is the biggest holiday when it comes to Islam, and Zied suddenly mentions that we can't get married during Ramadan," she said. "The main issue is that Ramadan starts in the next few weeks and it lasts about a month long. So, I don't know why it hasn't come up before now."

Rebecca put her foot down, and told Zied she would not rush to marry him before Ramadan. Zied was similarly frustrated, noting that his K-1 visa was expiring a week after Ramadan. He also said that if they don't get married before Ramadan he can't continue to live in the same house as her.

"So, wait, you're telling me that I can't sleep in my own home unless I marry you before Ramadan?" she asked in disbelief. "Why didn't you tell me any of this before you got here?"

Rebecca told cameras that the last thing she wanted to do was rush the wedding given her past experiences.

"The 90 days for me are very important because the last time that I did this with my ex from Morocco, I married him really quickly and he became an entirely different person," she explained. "But between, you know, the coronavirus and the Ramadan deadline, I don't know what I'll do."

