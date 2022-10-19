'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Considers Staying in Europe and Not Returning to the U.S. (Exclusive)

Yara is feeling conflicted about her life with Jovi in the U.S. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Yara and Jovi visit her mom, Olga, in Prague and Yara seriously considers the idea of not coming back to the U.S.

Yara moved from Ukraine to New Orleans to be with Jovi, but she has been itching to go back to her home country, especially due to the current crisis. In this clip, Yara is overjoyed at her mom caring for her daughter, Mylah, and Jovi asks Olga if she would like to be Mylah's full-time babysitter in the U.S. While Olga is happy to babysit Mylah, she doesn't want to leave Europe, and if she applies for refugee status, she can't return in 10 years. Yara and her mom then proceed to talk in Ukrainian about Yara possibly deciding to live in Prague.

"Maybe I want to stay here but I am not sure yet," she says. "I don't know, Mom. I am so happy that Jovi doesn't understand what we are talking about."

As Jovi worries about what Yara and his mother-in-law are talking about since he can't understand them, Yara admits to cameras she is considering staying in Europe.

"I've only been here for a few hours but already it's honestly making me want to stay here for a longer time," she says. "It's making me not want to go back to the U.S. I love my life in America, but, that's why I'm confused because at the same time, I want to spend time with my family in France. So, for now, I don't know how long I want to stay in Europe."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.