'90 Day Fiancé': Yara and Jovi Address Their Pregnancy Shocker (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé season 8 couple Yara and Jovi are reacting to Sunday's shocking episode, in which Yara suspected she may be pregnant just two weeks after arriving in New Orleans from Ukraine to be with Jovi, and after stating that she was definitely not ready to have kids yet.

Yara and Jovi spoke to ET's Melicia Johnson, and Yara clarified her comment about not wanting children at the time.

"It's not that I am not ready for kids, the fact [is] that I am not ready to have kids in another country where I don't have my friends and family, where I don't know what's going on," she explains. "I want to have a kid so much, however, I was pregnant before and I had miscarriage. It was really hard for me because I really wanted that baby so much, the fact that I don't know if I could do that by myself and all of those things, and I don't know what I will do if something happens to Jovi -- this is much more scary than having kids."

During last week's episode, Yara broke down in tears and revealed that she had to undergo an operation after her miscarriage. She held some resentment towards Jovi since she felt like he abandoned her because he left her in Albania where they were at the time to undergo the operation on her own because he had to go to work. Jovi and Yara candidly discussed the emotional moment with ET and Jovi told his side of the story. He noted that the scene of Yara crying when discussing the miscarriage has been the hardest footage to watch for him.

"I feel like I got a bad rap out of that," he says. "I left her to go to work and we didn't know if she was going to have to go to a doctor and have this operation and everything in Albania, so I left thinking that she's going to go to Ukraine in a few days, she'll get her passport back and go back and she'll see a doctor in Ukraine and she'll see what will happen next. But she started getting stomach pains and had to be rushed to the emergency room and things happened a lot faster than either one of us expected."

As for Yara, she said she was upset because she wanted him to ask his boss for two days off of work to be with her and that she wanted more support from him, but that she has ultimately forgiven him. Still, Jovi said that he couldn't blame her for being angry with him.

"At the end of the day, she's still mad at me for that and I get it too, honestly," he expressed.

The couple also addressed online rumors that they ended up getting married and having a baby girl, but remained cryptic.

"We see a lot of rumors," Jovi notes. "Everyone is going to have to watch the show to find out. I mean, it's going to be interesting. We have a good story to tell, I promise you that."

Later, Jovi gave his reaction to a surprising moment from last week's episode, when his friend, Sara, spilled all the dirt on his past to Yara, including that he used to sleep with strippers and that his ex-girlfriend once got drunk and peed on his bed. Jovi revealed that he only found out about what Sara told Yara when he watched the episode.

"Man, I felt like I got thrown under the bus, a big one," he says. "I mean, yeah, I hung out at the strip club a lot, but she made it sound a lot worse than it really was."

And when it comes to fans judging them, the two also cleared up misconceptions about them. Yara insisted that she was not a gold digger and made no apologies for being blunt on the show, noting that she wasn't fake or a liar. As for Jovi, he said he was not an alcoholic.

"Of course, when Yara arrived in America, I was drinking a lot," he says. "I was under a lot of stress, we both were. I've been portrayed, 'Oh, I'm an alcohol,' but in reality, I'm not. There are a lot of days that I don't drink, there are times that I go to work for months at a time and I don't drink. That's the only thing that bothers me, being portrayed as something I'm not.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.