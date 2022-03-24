'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Refuses to Kiss Kim on the Lips in Public (Exclusive)

Kim and Usman are saying a tearful goodbye to one another in this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In the clip, Kim is getting ready to go back to San Diego, California, after traveling to Tanzania to meet Usman in person after connecting online, but not before they have another argument about showing PDA.

When a producer asks if there is going to be a goodbye kiss on the lips, Kim says there will be and Usman says no.

"Kissing in the airport is just like a public announcement," Usman says. "So many things I do for you not because I want to, but because I want to make you happy."

Clearly annoyed, Kim asks if they can just go to the airport now and Usman points out that anytime something doesn't go her way, she gets angry. Kim denies it and says she just doesn't want to be late for her flight, but admits to cameras she's unhappy about the situation.

"This has been the experience of a lifetime and I'm leaving as Usman's girlfriend," she says. "I should be going home happy. But the fact that he won't kiss me in public, still -- still, after all this time -- it hurts me a little bit. It's like, are you ashamed of me? I mean, what is it?"

As they say goodbye, Kim kisses Usman on the cheek and says she loves him, though he doesn't say it back.

"We will see soon, right?" he tells her as he awkwardly gives her a high-five.

Kim tells cameras she's unsure about her future with Usman, acknowledging that it's hard to be in a long-distance relationship.

"You have to be so secure," she notes. "And sometimes he makes me feel insecure, and now I'm leaving on a doubtful note, like, how are we going to make this work? I am taking another chance by trusting him to not break my heart when I get back to the States, but I think Usman is worth the risk."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke with Kim about her journey with Usman on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and she addressed the criticism she's received for pressuring Usman to sleep with her.

"But the way I acted, I was mortified," she said, sharing that she definitely regretted her behavior. "I was mortified. And I will never live that down, I don't think. And I got a lot of people that were victims of sexual assault and all that. And I'm ashamed of it."

Kim also pointed out that she definitely had different expectations about her relationship with Usman before traveling to Tanzania to meet him in person, based off their online conversations.

"Nobody understands what he's telling me or what he's texting me," she noted. "I didn't go down there not knowing he wasn't going to kiss me. I didn't go down there not knowing we were going to have sex. We used certain terms, but that's how it was."