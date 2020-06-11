'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Yazan and Brittany Miss Each Other at the Airport After Their Fight

Brittany and Yazan looked to be heading toward a reconciliation, but a missed connection may get in the way. In a clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Brittany flies to Jordan even after her fight with Yazan, but worries that he won't be there to pick her up at the airport.

In last week's episode, the couple argued when Yazan blamed Brittany for the car accident he got into, and she, in turn, called him "selfish." Though Brittany questioned if she still wanted to make the trip after a screaming match, she ends up doing just that.

"I haven't heard from Yazan since the fight, so I'm not expecting Yazan to be at the airport at all. On my flight, I was missing Yazan a little bit, but then my logical mind took over and was like, 'Girl, don't deal with that,'" Brittany says in the clip. "I guess I'm going back and forth, but I feel like I'm being a strong woman."

"A part of me, of course, would love to see him grovel, but I don't want to argue right now," she adds. "And honestly, the last time I landed and he picked me up, it wasn't so welcoming."

While Brittany's wondering if Yazan will show, viewers see him arriving at the airport.

"After I fought with Brittany, I sent her many messages and tried to call her. She didn't reply," he says. "I don't know if Brittany got on the plane or not, but I'm still going to the airport to wait for her. But I'm not bringing her flowers because of what happened yesterday. At the same time, I miss her a lot. I hate her, but I love her."

While Yazan awaits Brittany's arrival in the airport lobby, she makes her way outside to try and find him.

"I'm walking through the airport and I don't see Yazan anywhere," she says as she steps outside and accepts a taxi ride.

"I am nervous because I am worried that she didn't board the plane," a worried Yazan notes from his spot inside. "All of the passengers have arrived, and I don't see her yet."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on TLC.