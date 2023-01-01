'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App

When it comes to Big Ed and Liz's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. The two appeared on part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, sharing that they got back together but also live separately and didn't even share a hotel room while filming the tell-all in New York.

Ed and Liz's engagement has been anything but smooth on this season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Ed's mom, daughter and best friend are against his extremely rocky relationship with Liz, and he bluntly told her he wasn't ready to marry her during the season finale. Not surprisingly, Ed and Liz's fellow castmates were shocked when Liz shared that they were now dating again but no longer living together. They were also shocked when she said that Ed had kicked her out when she had nowhere to go and she couch surfed while finding her own place.

Jovi commented, "You're a piece of s**t for doing that."

Ed defended himself and said he begged her to move out because they were fighting every day and she refused. Liz said she was now fine with the arrangement of her sleeping over Ed's place every other night though the rest of the cast ridiculed the situation. Ed said that even when they get married, he wanted them to have two separate bedrooms.

Shaeeda told them, "That's not love," while Usman noted that Liz loved Ed, but he didn't love her.

Later, Ed claimed that Liz threatened to leave him if he didn't marry her in two weeks and said she had never been single and had always been in "toxic, sick relationships." They also both accused one another of being overly jealous and Liz said she had actually caught Ed on a dating app for Asian women. 90 Day Fiancé viewers will remember that Ed first appeared on the show with his also much younger ex-fiancée, Rose, who's from the Philippines.

"I got a screenshot on Instagram that my mom found," Liz revealed of how she discovered Ed was on the dating app.

Liz said she and her mom set up a fake account on the app and found out that he was active on the site just an hour after she left his house. Liz said she always knew Ed's "type," and a bombshell was dropped when host Shaun Robinson asked Ed if he is currently in touch with Rose. Ed was evasive with his response, claiming he didn't "remember" if the two had any recent communication. Rose was then brought on camera from the Philippines. Liz and Rose were polite to one another and Liz asked Rose if Ed had gotten in touch with her in the last couple of months and Rose said that he had.

In a preview of part two of the tell-all airing next Sunday, Liz said she was "tired of all the lies and deflection and projection." A moment backstage was also captured when Liz told Ed that he never cared how she feels and he bluntly responded in front of his fellow castmates, "Why do you keep coming back?"

For more on Ed and Liz's rocky relationship this season, watch the video below.