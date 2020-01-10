'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Host Shaun Robinson Teases Colt and Vanessa 'Shocker' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé tell-all host Shaun Robinson says there's a lot more viewers can expect when it comes to Colt's relationship with the mysterious Vanessa. ET spoke with Robinson on Wednesday, and she teased a shocking revelation from Colt and Vanessa during the upcoming continuation of the season 5 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special.

During part one of the TV event that aired last Sunday, Colt admitted that after he and his now ex-girlfriend, Jess, split, he began sleeping with Vanessa.

Vanessa does make an appearance during the tell-all, and in a preview, it's clear she and Jess are going at it. Robinson tells ET's Melicia Johnson that viewers can prepare to be stunned.

"Vanessa, obviously I'm not going to give anything away, but it's a shocker," she says. "It's a shocker. I'm like, 'What? Where did that come from?'"

"There's more to that story that is going to be shocking," she continues. "That's what I will say. More to the story."

As for Colt's ex-wife, Larissa, she also brought the drama to part one of the tell-all, being combative with not just Colt, but with fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 couple Andrei and Elizabeth. Although Larissa recently claimed on Instagram that she is no longer a 90 Day Fiancé cast member due to the network releasing her because of her show on the website CamSoda, Robinson says the controversial reality star will definitely appear in part two and three of the tell-all.

"When you tune into parts two and three you will see Larissa. So any rumors that she's been cut out of the tell-all are not true at all," she clarifies. "Larissa's one who's been through a lot, a lot has gone on in her life. ...I'm not a part of any, you know, discussions between her and the network at all so I don't know, but I do know that she will be on parts two and three."

Robinson says the vibe of the tell-all definitely changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with cast members no longer getting to be in the same room as one another while filming. She notes that one surprising outcome is that in a lot of cases, the cast members became bolder than ever -- specifically when it comes to testing the famously tough Angela.

"Here's the thing, when we moved into our virtual world after COVID-19, usually we would be in the studios in New York, the couples would fly in," she explains. "Some internationally, the other ones that live here in the States would come to the studio. And when we started doing this virtually I thought, 'Gosh, this is not going to be as interesting because we're not at the studio, people aren't gonna be able to walk off. They're not gonna be able to confront each other.' Oh sister, let me tell you, when you're behind the camera, you got all kind of nerve to say anything you want to anybody. I was like, 'What is happening?' They're going off and you're going to see in this tell-all, somebody goes off on Angela. Now, you know, in person, you would not go off on Angela. Behind your webcam, oh you got all kind of nerve."

Robinson also says that while she obviously strives to remain neutral while hosting the tell-alls, there is one cast member in the current special she couldn't help feel a certain way towards.

"We're gonna get into a storyline in part two and there is somebody I just wanted to say, 'You know what, what is wrong with you? Literally, what is wrong with you?'" she shares. "If I had been there in person, I don't know what I would had done. ...I'm just not really understanding what is their motive is for doing what they're going to be doing."

"I think you have to evaluate whether this is a relationship you should be in," she adds of the advice she would give to that person. "There is somebody that I'm -- I want to say, 'Do you think this is the relationship that you need to be in?' Now if I tell you who I see the most growth from, that would give away that answer, because I think this person may be at the point where they're saying, 'Mmmm ...'"

Robinson notes that there's plenty more drama happening in parts two and three of the tell-all.

"You're going to see more on Colt's and Jessica's story that is shocking," she shares. "You're going to hear more about the family dynamic of Kalani and Asuelu and you are going to have some more surprises. It's always a crazy surprise. It's 90 Day Fiancé, so there's always a crazy surprise."

She also talks to ET about the incredible popularity of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and says she gets recognized all over the world for hosting the tell-alls. One memorable fan encounter happened at an airport.

"Very conservative guy, real buttoned-up, and he said, 'My wife and I love the show,' and he said it really speaks to the universal thing of people wanting to be loved," she recalls. "And he said, 'We will do anything to be and to feel loved. And so when you see other people making choices that you don't understand, it all comes back to this desire to be needed by someone -- to feel good, to you know, just to feel loved.' And so I think he just really summed it up."

Part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all airs Sunday, Oct. 4th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, while part three airs on Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

