'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Asuelu Faces His Mom and Sister for the First Time Since Altercation

It was an emotional 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all for Kalani and Asuelu after he faced his mom, Lesina, and his sister, Tammy, for the first time after he physically kicked them out of Kalani's parents' house following a Christmas get-together gone horribly wrong.

Kalani has had issues with Lesina and Tammy over money -- namely, Lesina and Tammy wanting Asuelu to send money to Samoa even though he's struggling to take care of his own two young kids financially -- but now, they're fighting over her having another baby. Asuelu wants more kids while Kalani wants to wait, which caused the Christmas blowup since Lesina and Tammy believe that Samoan wives must listen to their husbands. Kalani couldn't hold back her tears at rewatching the fight.

"It's just hard," Kalani said. "In Samoan culture, your mom can never do anything wrong that would ever warrant not talking to her. But to me, like there's certain lines that shouldn't be crossed that got crossed."

During the tell-all, Lesina said she wanted an apology from Asuelu while Tammy was as feisty as ever, clearly ready for a fight. Tammy said Asuelu had picked Kalani over his family, and that while she was OK with him kicking her out, she was incensed when it came to their mom.

Asuelu was apprehensive at seeing his mother and sister again, but stood his ground. He didn't apologize and said he was doing the right thing when sticking up for Kalani after Lesina and Tammy said he should find another wife if Kalani didn't want to give him more kids. Kalani and Asuelu's fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members were clearly on their side -- except for Natalie, who argued that he should "never push mama," though Yara shut her down, citing Natalie's disrespect for her own mother-in-law, Trish -- with Ronald pointing out that Kalani never said she didn't want more kids.

"She didn't say when. She said not now," he noted.

Kalani agreed.

"To me, my uterus really isn't up for discussion for a bunch of people in one room," she said. "Like, I don't want to talk about when I'm gonna have kids or what I'm gonna do. That's a me and him conversation, that's not an everyone conversation."

Tammy argued that it became her and Lesina's business after Asuelu complained to them that he wanted more kids and she didn't. When Yara said Tammy was "too much," Tammy picked a fight with Yara.

Unfortunately, Asuelu's family issues were not resolved during the tell-all, and Tammy was frustrated that she didn't get an apology from him. As for things between Asuelu and Kalani, Kalani said Asuelu wanting to move the family to Samoa was not happening, and that he definitely wants her to be more submissive -- which was also not happening.

"I think that's why he wants me to go to his village, because then I can see how all of the women in his family do things and everything else and I'm just not interested," she said. "At all."

"He's still trying to get me to be like a typical Samoa housewife," she also said. "I don't want to move to Samoa. My parents would freak out. It would just be awful for them."