'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin's Friends Shut Down Tania's Complaints About Him (Exclusive)

Tania continues to not leave a favorable impression on Syngin's loved ones during the couple's trip to his native South Africa. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Tania sits down with Syngin's close friends and former roommates, Andrew and James, who are clearly not fans of hers.

Tania and Syngin have been in South Africa due to his brother suffering a health emergency. But the two have been arguing nonstop over lingering big issues in their marriage, such as Tania wanting to settle down in America and have children, while Syngin doesn't even know if he wants to permanently set down roots in the United States. They had a blowout argument in front of his family during what was supposed to be a nice barbecue together, and now the same situation appears to be brewing with his friends.

Andrew and James were introduced in last week's episode, when they went out drinking with Syngin and he complained about married life. His friends also revealed that Tania actually lived with them for months when she and Syngin first met and he unexpectedly moved her in with them, which they weren't OK with. They described her as controlling and didn't like that she told them what to do when it was their place. Still, they greeted Tania warmly when they met up with the couple for a drink, and asked about the family barbecue. Tania and Syngin tensed up immediately, and Tania admitted she got emotional. Tania also once again complained about Syngin not being "stable" and said she saw "red flags" early in their relationship.

"Also, like, so many flags back then," she said as Andrew and James gave her a puzzled look. "Like, all these flags that come up now, I'm thinking like, 'Why did I even stay?'"

Andrew and James weren't having it. They later spoke to cameras and said Tania was in "denial."

Andrew noted, "She mentioned the whole time, 'red flags, red flags, red flags,' which means you saw it. You just chose not to believe it. He was completely honest and blatant with everything. You sold yourself."

Meanwhile, James cracked, "You're married now."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Meanwhile, TLC just announced yet another spinoff of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, HEA Strikes Back!. Much like B90 Strikes Back!, HEA Strikes Back! will feature the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars watching the episodes back and getting the opportunity to respond to social media criticism as well as commentary from their fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars on Pillow Talk. HEA Strikes Back! premieres Monday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT immediately after the current season's tell-all finale.