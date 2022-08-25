'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Agonizes Over Telling His Parents He Secretly Married Jenny (Exclusive)

It's a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but it's the same old issue between longtime couple Jenny and Sumit. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's premiere, Jenny is overjoyed after finally marrying Sumit following countless obstacles, but the happiness is short-lived when Sumit says he has to tell his disapproving parents.

Sumit's parents, Sahna and Anil, have long disapproved of Sumit's relationship with Jenny given that he's 30 years younger than her. Still, the couple persisted and got married after nine years together on the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that aired in November. Sumit, however, did not tell his parents and backed out when he had the chance to tell him during that season's tell-all. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's premiere, Jenny says it's time to relax after tying the knot but Sumit says he has to tell his parents. Jenny suggests that they don't and just live their lives in a different state, but Sumit notes he's in a "very tough spot."

"A lot of people know that we are married," he says. "If my parents come to know through someone else, they might never talk to me ever again and I don't want to happen. I cannot live a happy life without my parents because in India, kids' and parents' relationship is very strong and important. So, I'm very nervous."

But Jenny says she feels it will "hurt [their] happiness" and cause problems. Sumit then drops the bombshell that he already invited them over to tell them the big news and that they're coming over the very next day.

"He didn't come and talk to me about this, this was something that he did," she tells cameras, no doubt remembering her past ugly confrontations with Sumit's family. "I feel like I got tricked into this."

She also disappointingly tells Sumit, "See, we get married, we're happy, and still, we can't be happy."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s new season premieres on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

ET spoke with the couple in December and Sumit addressed not telling his parents about their marriage. At the time, Sumit said he was "100 percent" nervous when it came to keeping such a big secret.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm confident enough I can tell them," he told ET. "They agreed to the relationship, they didn't agree to the marriage. But they said, 'It's OK, we understand it's a fate, it's a destiny, and we're not gonna to stop you.' At the same time, I know my parents. So, I know they are worried about society and all and there's a chance that they will come to know I'm married, there's a lot of things that are going to happen that we don't want."

"Like, we are living a happy married life and we are living peacefully," he added. "We don't want that to spoil, but we have to do that."

Watch the video below for more.