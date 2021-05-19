'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jorge Nava Talks Ex Anfisa and If He Would Ever Return to the Show (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava has no bad feelings when it comes to his ex-wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko. ET spoke with Jorge about where the two's relationship stands today, after cameras captured their rocky relationship on season 4 of the hit TLC franchise.

Jorge and Anfisa met on Facebook. Anfisa, who hails from Russia, came to the United States to be with Jorge -- who's from Riverside, California -- though his family was concerned she was using him for money. The two ended up tying the knot, but their relationship took a turn after Jorge was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in 2018 for marijuana possession.

During an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined that aired in April 2020, Jorge showed off his stunning weight loss and also gave an update on his marriage. He said that Anfisa told him she couldn't be with him anymore two months into his prison sentence, and that he was heartbroken to find out on the internet that she had a new boyfriend. Jorge was released from prison in May 2020, and in August, he filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Despite how their marriage ended, Jorge says he wishes her well. The last time he heard her voice was through a call finalizing their divorce.

"I really don't have any hate towards her or bad feelings ... because whatever I went through has given me what I have now," he tells ET's Melicia Johnson. "I don't have any regrets."

Jorge acknowledges some fans' criticism that he was only with Anfisa for her looks.

"I do think it's true, but at the same time I was at a point in my life when I was going through other situations, business problems, just my whole mindset wasn't where I'm supposed to be," he reflects. "And I got entrapped in what I thought was love, and my decisions weren't the best. I felt like I was chasing love to replenish what I was missing out on, you know, the rest of my self-worth, where I should've just changed myself."

"I mean, I wish her the best," he adds of what he would tell her today. "I hope that she's doing all right and that's all I can really say."

He does share that it felt good to get his tattoo of her name removed on his left ring finger, which he documented on an Instagram live stream.

"That felt like the last piece of that relationship that I needed to complete," he says. "I felt like that was kind of the last little bit of weight off my shoulders."

These days, Jorge is in a happy relationship with his girlfriend, Rhoda, and the two welcomed a baby girl, Zara, last month. Jorge said fatherhood has been "amazing" and he described his and Rhoda's relationship as "perfect."

"We both kind of just bounce off each other, everything about our relationship just flows and there's not one thing I can say that I would change," he says. "My mindset with love with Rhoda is what I pictured in my past -- what I was chasing ... what I was desiring. I desired to feel love from somebody else as much as I love the person."

As for if he would ever appear on 90 Day Fiancé or another reality show again, he doesn't close the door.

"I would say if the opportunity was right for me, I would be open to it but at the time being, I think the best platform for me and my relationship and my family is probably going to be YouTube," he shares. "That way, we have control over our own content and there's no pressure from any outside sources."

"Our plans with the channel was kind of to document our raising Zara, so she could kind of go back to the channel and reflect on past memories and, hopefully, the audience enjoys that like she will," he says of his and Rhoda's current YouTube channel. "I don't necessarily want to say that I'm doing it for an audience, it's more for our family and maybe we can share that with the world and maybe inspire others to kind of feed off of our energy."

Jorge says he does keep in touch with a few 90 Day Fiancé castmembers.

"I have spoken to some here and there but I kind of tend to stay away from what's going on in the outside world," he notes. "Right now it's just me, my family, the baby and we're trying to enjoy ourselves. ... I don't really post too much on social media and any of that stuff."

Jorge says he feels like he's been "blessed" following his time in prison.

"When I was going through all of my troubles when I was locked up and going through all of the situations I was going through in my past, I definitely didn't foresee this in my future," he admits. "And now just going through it and being here in the present time, it's almost like living a dream."