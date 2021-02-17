'90 Day Fiancé' Star Colt Tries Speed Dating on 'The Single Life' and It's a Disaster (Exclusive)

Getting back into the dating scene is not going great for 90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson. In this exclusive clip from the hit franchise's latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt tries out speed dating, and the results are a complete train wreck.

Colt, who 90 Day Fiancé viewers saw get divorced from his ex-wife, Larissa, and later, his breakup with another Brazilian woman, Jess, tells cameras that it's time to start dating again. He notes that he doesn't like being single and that oftentimes it leads him to self-destructive behavior, like drinking and eating too much. Still, Colt doesn't make the best impression on the two women he's shown meeting in person, telling them bluntly that he is 35 years old, lives with his mother, is unemployed, divorced and has six cats.

"Dating in person is a lot different than dating online," Colt, who connected with both Larissa and Jess online, notes. "I'd rather be upfront and be honest about who I am and what I want, so, I don't want to waste her time or mine."

After one particularly awkward conversation with a woman named Ariana, Colt tells cameras that he's hopeful he made some connections -- meanwhile, Ariana is heard in the background slamming him, noting that she would never date him and that he should "get the f**k out of his mom's house."

Colt then hilariously tells a producer, "I don't think she's a match."

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Feb. 21 on Discovery+. In addition to Colt, the series will reunite viewers with some of the franchise's biggest stars, including 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4's Big Ed, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2's Brittany, 90 Day Fiancé season 5's Molly, 90 Day Fiancé season 6's Fernanda and 90 Day Fiancé season 2's Danielle.

