'90 Day Fiancé': Ronald Says He Will 'Force' Tiffany to Move to South Africa (Exclusive)

When it comes to being with his family, Ronald is not taking no for an answer. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ronald -- who lives in South Africa -- is preparing for a visit from his wife, Tiffany, and their two kids from America, and says he isn't planning on letting them go back any time soon.

Ronald and Tiffany have been struggling this season due to the two living in separate countries, and Tiffany accusing Ronald of not being supportive both emotionally and financially. While she originally canceled her visit to South Africa until Ronald showed some type of effort, she rescheduled the visit after he got a job. In this clip, Ronald says he decided to build their son, Daniel, his own room instead of him sleeping on the couch so Daniel can have his own space and feel at home.

"I don't want Daniel to say I miss the U.S. You know, I miss this, miss that," he tells his friend who's helping him build the room. "I want him to be excited when he comes here."

Ronald then says that he will only allow Tiffany and the kids to go back to the U.S. if either their visa expires after six months, or if his visa to come to America gets approved. Either way, he refuses to live separate from his family.

"You think I would just allow them to come for a few weeks? Hell no," he says. "Someone's in for a surprise, that I'll tell you."

Ronald tells cameras, "I haven't seen my family in almost a year. I feel like I deserve having them here. I deserve having [my daughter] Carley running around, Daniel screaming. It's been long enough."

Of course, Tiffany is not on board with this plan and has only planned to stay for a few weeks. Ronald says that hopefully she will want to stay in South Africa after he shows her that he can be the man of the house, but either way, he isn't taking no for an answer.

"If my visa should get declined, my family could be on the line of break up," he tells cameras. "The whole family has to get a whole mindset of living in South Africa, otherwise, there's no family. Fact of the matter is, if Tiffany doesn't want to move to South Africa I'll force her to. I'm not going to be away from my kids again that long."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.